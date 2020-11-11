6 new orthopedics-focused ASCs

Six orthopedics-focused ASCs opened or announced openings in the last month:

1. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Watauga Orthopedics received a certificate of need to develop a $17.3 million orthopedic surgery center in Johnson City. The practice said it plans to break ground this year, and it expects the center will be operational within 18 to 24 months.

2. Spring Hill-based Florida Springs Surgery Center logged its first case, Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners announced in mid-October. The ASC is a partnership between Hudson, Fla.-based Center for Bone and Joint Disease, Spring Hill-based NeuroSpine and Compass Surgical Partners.

3. Wilson Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new orthopedic surgery center, the Sidney Daily News reported Oct. 23. The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health features six preoperative and postoperative surgical bays.

4. Kimel Park Surgery Center is on track to open this year in Winston-Salem, N.C., according to Compass Surgical Partners. The ASC is a partnership between Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners, Charlotte, N.C.-based OrthoCarolina and local physicians.

5. Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center broke ground on its Advanced Orthopaedic Institute. The ASC is expected to open in the spring of 2022.

6. Rockford-based OrthoIllinois is seeking approval to establish an outpatient surgery center in Beloit, Wis., according to city documents dated Oct. 21. The development would entail construction of a 25,605-square-foot orthopedic surgery center with ambulatory services and four lodging suites, a report to the Beloit Plan Commission shows.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.