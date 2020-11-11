Providers will be in the middle of the Biden administration's healthcare efforts — 4 updates

Healthcare will be front and center when President-elect Joe Biden and newly elected legislators are sworn in next year.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ACA are expected to be defining issues of President-elect Biden's policies, and healthcare providers will make their presence known in the midst of all, as 18 providers were elected in the 2020 election.

Three more updates:

ACA heads back to the Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court heard opening arguments reexamining the legality of the ACA Nov. 10. Read more. The New York Times does not expect the court will strike down the bill.

President-elect Biden releases a seven-point plan for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes increasing access to free COVID-19 diagnostic tests, invoking the Defense Production Act to increase production of critical supplies and planning for the distribution of vaccines. Read more.

PwC's Health Research Institute predicts expansionary healthcare policies for Biden presidency. The research firm made predictions around COVID-19, the ACA and health insurance, and mergers and acquisitions. On acquisitions, President-elect Biden created a task force in July with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to fight monopolies in healthcare. Read more.

