8 hospital, health system ASCs openings or announcements in October

Here are eight hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for ASCs in October:

1. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare said Oct. 6 it plans to create a "health destination," including an outpatient center, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

2. Construction has started on a medical office building and ASC for the Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Health, the four partners said Oct. 8.

3. Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health said it would build an outpatient surgery center in an Oct. 12 news release.

4. Pensacola, Fla.-based Ascension Sacred Heart opened a $19 million outpatient medical with six operating rooms for outpatient surgery Oct. 12.

5. San Diego, Calif.-based Scripps Health opened an outpatient health center in Oceanside, Calif., according to an Oct. 19 report from The Coast News.

6. The University of Florida Health system in Gainesville completed construction of a surgery center focusing on eye and ear, nose and throat care, according to an Oct. 20 report.

7. Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center broke ground on its Advanced Orthopaedic Institute, according to an Oct. 26 report.

8. Wilson Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its orthopedics center in Ohio, the Sidney Daily News reported Oct. 23.

