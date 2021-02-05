Top ASC articles — GI sentenced in scheme 'motivated by greed,' Florida pain clinics settle anti-kickback violations and more

Here are the most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review during the week of Feb. 1-5:

1. California gastroenterologist sentenced in fraud scheme 'motivated by greed'



2. Florida pain clinics to pay $1.6M+ to settle anti-kickback violations



3. 8 ASCs opened or announced in January



4. The highest-paying cities for midcareer orthopedic surgeons



5. Stryker sets sights on ASCs for 2021



6. Thousands of physicians joined 3 big ASC chains in 2020



7. Former Gastro Health gastroenterologist arrested on suspicion of sending inappropriate photos to minors



8. Physician faces unprofessional conduct charges in 2018 patient death; Biden healthcare picks; best-paying cities for physicians & more



9. Kaiser would need 4+ years to vaccinate Californians; U.S. to send 1M doses to pharmacies next month & more — 7 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine



10. South Carolina physicians won't challenge hospital's ASC development

More articles on surgery centers:

Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project

Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know

