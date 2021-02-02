The high-paying cities for midcareer orthopedic surgeons

Midcareer orthopedic surgeons are generally paid the most in the Midwest and on the East Coast, according to Medscape's online salary comparison tool, the physician salary explorer.

Medscape surveyed more than 100,000 physicians to learn more about average annual salary. Below are the cities where surgeons with eight to 14 years of experience, and 15 to 21 years of experience, command the highest salary.

For orthopedic surgeons with eight to 14 years of experience, the highest paying cities are:

1. Louisville, Ky.: $464,031

2. Birmingham, Ala.: $457,486

3. Mobile, Ala.: $457,063

4. Minneapolis: $456,304

5. Greenville, N.C.: $450,534

6. Denver: $450,289

7. Albuquerque, N.M.: $448,804

8. Nashville, Tenn.: $443,934

9. Indianapolis: $442,478

10. Kansas City, Kan.: $439,001

For orthopedic surgeons with 15 to 20 years of experience, the highest paying cities were:

1. Hartford, Conn.: $519,374

2. Oklahoma City: $514,847

3. St. Louis: $508,525

4. West Palm Beach, Fla.: $507,181

5. Salt Lake City: $506,687

6. Minneapolis: $505,391

7. Indianapolis: $503,742

8. Denver: $501,288

9. New Orleans: $493,440

10. Kansas City, Kan.: $487,556

