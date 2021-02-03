Physician faces unprofessional conduct charges in 2018 patient death; Biden healthcare picks; best-paying cities for physicians & more

Here are five updates about physicians across the U.S.:

1. Jared Guenter Wolfert, DO, was charged with unprofessional conduct by the Washington state Department of Health after he allegedly failed to test a patient for heart problems and the patient died days later of cardiac arrest. The death was in 2018 and Dr. Wolfert was charged in November. Click here to read more.



2. President Joe Biden's administration has selected 10 physicians to serve in healthcare roles within HHS, FDA, CDC and CMS. Click here to see his picks.



3. The best-paying city for physicians is Janesville, Wis., where the median salary is $284,720, according to U.S. News & World Report. The best-paying state for physicians is Alaska, where the median salary is $258,550. Click here to read more.



4. Three Ohio-based physicians were charged in a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid. Two of the physicians allegedly billed Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary tests and the third allegedly paid kickbacks to the other two for gonorrhea and chlamydia testing. Click here to read more.



5. A Madison, Wis.-based cardiologist underwent a rare procedure to receive a heart and kidney transplant. Matt Wolff, MD, a cardiologist at UW Health, underwent the procedure last October and is back to practicing medicine. Click here to read more.



