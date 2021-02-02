Florida pain clinics to pay $1.6M+ to settle anti-kickback violations

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Collier Anesthesia Pain and Tampa (Fla.) Pain Relief Clinic will pay more than $1.6 million to settle Anti-Kickback law violations, NBC-2 reported Feb. 1.

The clinics allegedly engaged in an illegal kickback scheme by getting patients to undergo a procedure by sending them to surgery centers where copayments around facility fees were waived, according to the report.

In addition, both clinics also submitted improper claims for evaluation, management and psychological testing services, according to the report.

The settlement is not an admittance of guilt.

More articles on surgery centers:

Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project

Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.