Top 10 ASC articles this week — USPI recaptures 40% of delayed cases & more
Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of May 4-8:
1. USPI has seen 40% of pre-pandemic cases as ASCs reopen, Tenet says
2. Envision's 257 surgery centers tapped for supplies, staffing support
3. Ohio surgery center reopens — 3 insights
4. Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever
5. New York ASCs have patients 'begging' for surgery, furloughed staff collecting unemployment — 5 details
6. Michigan suspends nonessential procedures for surgery centers through May
7. 109 drugs on the FDA shortage list
8. The 20 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions
9. 4 recent ASC industry deals
10. Florida hospital shifts all procedures to surgery center
