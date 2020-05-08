Top 10 ASC articles this week — USPI recaptures 40% of delayed cases & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of May 4-8:

1. USPI has seen 40% of pre-pandemic cases as ASCs reopen, Tenet says

2. Envision's 257 surgery centers tapped for supplies, staffing support

3. Ohio surgery center reopens — 3 insights

4. Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

5. New York ASCs have patients 'begging' for surgery, furloughed staff collecting unemployment — 5 details

6. Michigan suspends nonessential procedures for surgery centers through May

7. 109 drugs on the FDA shortage list

8. The 20 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

9. 4 recent ASC industry deals

10. Florida hospital shifts all procedures to surgery center

