Florida hospital shifts all procedures to surgery center

St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Hospital resumed performing elective procedures May 4, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital is performing all surgical cases in the surgery center on its main campus.

2. As surgical volumes increase, Flagler will begin to open other ancillary locations.

3. The hospital will continue to restrict visitors, but employees will update the patient's family during the surgeries.

