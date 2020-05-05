Ohio surgery center reopens — 3 insights

Norwood, Ohio-based Advanced Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center reopened after being shut down for six weeks, local Fox affiliate 19 Now reports.

What you should know:

1. The center made some adjustments to reopen, including expanding hours of operation, leaving doors open, and supplying hand sanitizer and masks for the public.

2. The center is taking the temperatures of its staff twice a day and its patients as they enter. Staff members are also undergoing antibody testing, and patients who have to be sedated with anesthesia will be screened for COVID-19 72 hours before the day of their surgery.

3. The center also implemented a contactless checkout process.

