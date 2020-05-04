4 recent ASC industry deals

Four transactions in the ASC space were announced or completed in April:

UnitedHealth's Optum division is in talks to acquire virtual therapy provider AbleTo for about $470 million, individuals familiar with the deal told CNBC.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a joint venture with Trenton, N.J.-based health system Capital Health. The pair will open a 23,000-square-foot surgery center in Bordentown, N.J., in the first quarter of 2021.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors purchased the medical office complex that houses Atlantis Outpatient Center for $7.3 million.

Chicago-based developer HSA PrimeCare sold four medical office buildings to real estate private equity firm IRA Capital. The 107,828-square-foot portfolio that was sold includes Hawthorn Surgery Center in Vernon Hills, Ill.

