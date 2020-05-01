Envision's 257 surgery centers tapped for supplies, staffing support

Envision Healthcare's 257 surgery centers are providing staff and supplies to local hospitals as part of the Nashville, Tenn.-based company's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These facilities can help care for the surge in patients, provide overflow capacity and facilitate testing for COVID-19," Envision said in a May 1 press release.

In addition to collecting more than 4 million personal protective equipment items for clinicians and hospital partners, Envision has put more than 500 clinicians in positions where they can support crisis-related staffing needs.

With telehealth platforms deployed to facilitate social distancing, Envision is also working to ensure that no COVID-19 patients receive surprise medical bills. Patients will only be responsible for in-network cost-sharing, the hospital operator said.

