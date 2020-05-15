Top 10 ASC articles this week — Lawsuits over halted procedures & more
Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of May 11-15:
1. The plan for returning ASCs to business: 15 admins on changes post-pandemic
2. Restricted until now, New York ASCs can resume elective surgeries — 6 details
3. New Mexico man sues state over delayed elective procedure
4. UPMC surgery center receives $100K+ in federal funds
5. The top-earning physician specialties in 2019: Cardiology & urology
6. Pennsylvania ASC deemed 'life-sustaining' business
7. How 4 centers across the U.S. reopened & the new standards they set
8. Michigan practices sue state over nonessential surgery ban
9. 5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs
10. Lawmakers criticize Envision, TeamHealth backers for physician pay cuts
More articles on surgery centers:
Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever
3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York
4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.