Top 10 ASC articles this week — Lawsuits over halted procedures & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of May 11-15:

1. The plan for returning ASCs to business: 15 admins on changes post-pandemic

2. Restricted until now, New York ASCs can resume elective surgeries — 6 details

3. New Mexico man sues state over delayed elective procedure

4. UPMC surgery center receives $100K+ in federal funds

5. The top-earning physician specialties in 2019: Cardiology & urology

6. Pennsylvania ASC deemed 'life-sustaining' business

7. How 4 centers across the U.S. reopened & the new standards they set

8. Michigan practices sue state over nonessential surgery ban

9. 5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

10. Lawmakers criticize Envision, TeamHealth backers for physician pay cuts

