UPMC surgery center receives $100K+ in federal funds

UPMC Hamot Surgery Center received $145,564 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the Paycheck Protection Program, Erie News Now reports.

What you should know:

1. A UPMC Hamot spokesperson would only reveal what federal funds the surgery center received and didn't provide additional information for other UPMC facilities.

2. The Erie, Pa.-based surgery center was one of the top recipients in the region.

3. UPMC Hamot Surgery Center opened in 2001. It's a freestanding surgery center.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.