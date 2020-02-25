Cardiology in ASCs: 6 things to know

One-third of cardiovascular cases could be performed in ASCs by the mid-2020s, according to Bain & Co.

Six things to know about cardiology in ASCs:

1. In its 2020 final rule, CMS added some angioplasty and stenting procedures to the ASC-payable list. Since that rule took effect Jan. 1, a rising number of ASCs have begun offering these procedures.

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Surgical Management Professionals is opening its first cardiology ASC, and Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opened a multispecialty ASC that will offer cardiology procedures, among other services. Oklahoma City-based CardioVascular Health Clinic also began performing percutaneous coronary interventions as an outpatient service.

3. Despite CMS' approval of PCIs, there are several barriers to migrating these procedures to the outpatient setting. For instance, California, Ohio and other states don't support the provision of cardiac procedures in ASCs.

4. On the other hand, the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions both support the provision of PCIs in the ASC setting.

5. Moving 5 percent of coronary interventions from hospitals to ASCs could reduce Medicare payments by about $20 million and total beneficiary copays by about $5 million in 2020, CMS estimated in its final rule.

6. Cardiac stents and limited heart valve procedures "can be done effectively and safely on the right patients who qualify for outpatient surgery," according to Louis Levitt, MD, vice president and secretary of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics in Bethesda, Md.

