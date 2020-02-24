Stark law exceptions, CRNA practice expansion & more — 8 ASC regulation updates

Here are eight legal and regulatory updates for ASCs to know:

North Carolina legislators are attempting to increase competition in the state by reforming certificate-of-need laws around ASCs.

An appeals court in Iowa is examining a case brought by two physicians who argue that the state's CON laws are unconstitutional and protect existing outpatient surgical facilities while stymying potential competitors.

The American Gastroenterological Association voiced support for CMS' proposed updates to Stark self-referral and anti-kickback statutes. CMS proposed granting exceptions to certain entities, potentially allowing more providers to participate in value-based care.

The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill that would allow certified registered nurse anesthetists in the state to administer anesthesia without physician supervision. The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

Five other states — Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and South Dakota — have passed bills that would give advanced practice nurses and certified registered nurse anesthetists full practice authority. South Carolina, Massachusetts and Florida are considering similar legislation.

The Idaho legislature is considering a bill that would allow optometrists to perform three additional procedures independently after a period of supervision.

President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Feb 4., criticizing proposals for a single-payer system while highlighting his efforts around price transparency and pharmaceutical pricing.

Colorado could soon require insurers to cover colorectal cancer screening costs beginning at age 45 instead of 50.

