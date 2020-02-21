4 tech companies, retailers making moves in the healthcare & ASC industry

Retailers and tech companies are making moves into healthcare and ASCs in general. Here are four recent news stories about this trend:

1. Lyft can help patients easily travel to and from ASCs and physician offices, according to Jill Angelone, Lyft's manager of healthcare partnerships. Read more here.

2. Walmart is leveraging its million-person-strong health plan to develop a featured provider network it's testing in Northwest Arkansas, Dallas and Orlando, Fla. Read more here.

3. Malls are dying, but surgery centers offer a unique opportunity to save the former retail meccas and fill a hole left by disappearing department stores. Read more here.

4. CVS plans to launch a pilot program this summer to help Aetna knee replacement surgery patients with care before and after their procedures, an Aetna spokesperson confirmed to Becker's ASC Review. Read more here.

