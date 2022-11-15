9 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Here are nine hospitals and health systems that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 18:

1. Honolulu-based the Queen's Medical Center plans to open an ASC at its West Oahu location.

2. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System opened a 15,000-square-foot ASC at its Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J.

3. St. Tammany Health has begun work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington, La.

4. Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC.

5. Bon Secours broke ground on the new 98,000-square-foot Harbour View Hospital in Suffolk, Va., which will include 18 medical-surgical beds, four operating rooms and an ASC expansion.

6. Skagit (Wash.) Regional Health completed structural work on its new ASC in Mount Vernon.

7. Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care and an ASC to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac.

8. Grandville-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on an orthopedic center and ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich.

9. Boston-based Mass General Brigham opened a 62,000-square-foot facility in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating-room ASC.