Bon Secours breaks ground on $80M hospital with ASC

Bon Secours has broken ground on the new 98,000-square-foot Harbour View Hospital in Suffolk, Va., that will include 18 medical-surgical beds, four operating rooms and an ASC expansion, according to an Oct. 25 report from local news outlet 13NewsNow.

The $80 million dollar hospital project will be connected to the existing Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, which has an emergency department, outpatient imaging and lab services, an ASC, and physician practices.

This will be Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours' fourth hospital in the region.

"This hospital will make a significant difference for the residents of Suffolk who will be able to receive advanced surgical care in their own community," Pat Davis-Hagens, the market president for Bon Secours Hampton Roads, told 13NewsNow. "We look forward to continuing to expand access to quality, compassionate medical care for this community, now and well into the future."