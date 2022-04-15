8 hospitals opening ASCs

Below are eight hospitals that have opened or plan to open their own ASCs:

1. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, is planning to build a new orthopedic ASC.

2. Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital, Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care and local physicians opened the Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley in Chelmsford, Mass.

3. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center is constructing a surgical institute.

4. Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC.

5. Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.

6. Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, the Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic and Rendina Healthcare Real Estate broke ground on an outpatient campus and medical office building in Jackson.

7. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health is planning a medical office building with an ASC and freestanding emergency room.

8. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center is seeking city council approval of financing bonds to help pay for a $45 million surgical facility it's building in Columbiana, Ohio.