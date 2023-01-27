4 Arizona ASC updates in 4 weeks

Arizona is one of 10 states in the U.S. with more ASCs than hospitals. Here are four major updates from the state in the last four weeks.

1. American Vision Partners has opened a new ASC, West Valley Peaks, in Sun City.

2. Arizona lawmakers proposed a bill that would allow physician assistants to provide basic care without physician supervision.

3. American Vision Partners affiliate Southwestern Eye Center is moving to a new, expanded space in Glendale.

4. Arizona is one of 26 states raising the minimum wage in 2023, bringing it to $13.85 an hour.