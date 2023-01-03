26 states raising wages in 2023

More than 50 percent of states in the U.S. are raising the minimum wage requirement in 2023, according to a Jan. 1 report from CNBC.
Twenty-six states raising wages in 2023, and their new minimum wage:
- Michigan: $10.10
- Montana: $9.95
- Ohio: $10.10
- Nevada: $11.25
- Minnesota: $10.59
- South Dakota: $10.80
- Alaska: $10.85
- Florida: $11
- Delaware: $11.75
- Missouri: $12
- New Mexico: $12
- Virginia: $12
- Illinois: $13
- Rhode Island: $13
- Vermont: $13.18
- Maryland: $13.25
- Colorado: $13.65
- Maine: $13.80
- Arizona: $13.85
- Connecticut: $15
- New Jersey: $14.13
- Oregon: $14.75
- New York: $15
- Massachusetts: $15
- California: $15.50
- Washington: $15.74