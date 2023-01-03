ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

26 states raising wages in 2023

Claire Wallace -  

More than 50 percent of states in the U.S. are raising the minimum wage requirement in 2023, according to a Jan. 1 report from CNBC

Twenty-six states raising wages in 2023, and their new minimum wage: 

  1. Michigan: $10.10
  2. Montana: $9.95
  3. Ohio: $10.10
  4. Nevada: $11.25
  5. Minnesota: $10.59
  6. South Dakota: $10.80
  7. Alaska: $10.85
  8. Florida: $11
  9. Delaware: $11.75
  10. Missouri: $12
  11. New Mexico: $12
  12. Virginia: $12
  13. Illinois: $13
  14. Rhode Island: $13
  15. Vermont: $13.18
  16. Maryland: $13.25
  17. Colorado: $13.65
  18. Maine: $13.80
  19. Arizona: $13.85
  20. Connecticut: $15
  21. New Jersey: $14.13
  22. Oregon: $14.75
  23. New York: $15
  24. Massachusetts: $15
  25. California: $15.50 
  26. Washington: $15.74 

