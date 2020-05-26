ASC anesthesia provider inks 3 deals in 1 month

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia has been on a dealmaking spree.

NAPA provides anesthesia services to hospitals, ASCs, office-based facilities and other medical groups.

The clinician-led organization has inked three deals since the beginning of May:

1. NAPA acquired American Anesthesiology, a medical group affiliated with Sunrise, Fla.-based Mednax, May 6. The transaction brings NAPA's U.S. team to more than 6,000 clinicians and staff members across 500-plus facilities.

2. NAPA partnered with Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital to absorb the practice's anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists. Waterbury Anesthesiology Associates became part of NAPA's Central Connecticut practice May 8.

3. On May 21, NAPA announced an agreement to provide services at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, N.J. NAPA has provided anesthesia services for 10 years at Monmouth South's sister hospital, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.