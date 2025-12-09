4 anesthesia firsts 2025 

Here are five notable ‘firsts’ in anesthesia leadership, clinical practice and education that occurred in 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

1. The Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center’s department of anesthesiology appointed Peter Pellegrino, MD, PhD, as the first director of its new Anesthesiology Clinical and Translational Research Program.

2. Lexington-based University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center has begun using surgical robotics to diagnose and treat early-stage lung cancer in a single anesthesia session, according to an Aug. 14 news release.

In the new approach, patients first undergo a biopsy with Intuitive’s Ion endoluminal system. While the patient remains under anesthesia, pathologists analyze the sample for cancer and if it is found, surgeons immediately proceed with tumor removal using a da Vinci surgical robot. This eliminates the usual three-to-eight week gap between diagnosis and surgery, reducing anesthesia exposures, recovery time and patient anxiety.

3. Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Medical Center has completed its first lung cancer procedure performed entirely under a single anesthetic event. The procedure, which took place July 10, involved both a biopsy and surgical removal of cancer during one uninterrupted session, with the patient remaining under one sedation throughout.

4. Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., plans to launch the state’s first certified anesthesiologist assistant master’s program.