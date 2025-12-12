U of Maryland taps anesthesiology chair

C. David Mintz, MD, PhD, has been named chair of anesthesiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and chief of anesthesiology at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, effective July 2026.

Dr. Mintz currently serves as vice chair for clinical operations in the anesthesiology department at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, where he oversees services across multiple hospitals and ambulatory sites. He also serves as executive director for perioperative strategy at Johns Hopkins Health System, according to a Dec. 11 news release.

He previously led the neuroanesthesiology division at Johns Hopkins and founded its fellowship program.

In his new role, Dr. Mintz will serve as the Martin Helrich endowed professor and collaborate with the University of Maryland’s trauma and neuroscience research institutes.

He succeeds interim chair Matthew Tulis, MD.