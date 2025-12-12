22 anesthesia leaders to watch in 2026

Here are 22 leadership moves in anesthesia that have taken place since Jan. 1, 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

1. C. David Mintz, MD, PhD, has been named chair of anesthesiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and chief of anesthesiology at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, effective July 2026.

2. Sunrise, Fla.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia named Jody Casey as its chief growth officer.

3. The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology appointed Hallie Evans, DNP, CRNA, APRN, as senior director of education and professional development, effective December 2025.

4. The Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University named Syed Shah, MD, as chair of the anesthesiology department

5. HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee, appointed Jack Atwater, MD, as chief medical officer.

6. The American Society of Anesthesiologists appointed Patrick Giam, MD, as its next president. Dr. Giam holds a number of roles, including physician partner at U.S. Anesthesia Partners, assistant professor of clinical anesthesiology at the Houston Methodist Academic Institute, clinical assistant professor at Weill Cornell Medical College and adjunct clinical assistant professor of the Texas A&M School of Medicine

7. John Zerwas, MD, received the 2024 Distinguished Service Award from the American Society of Anesthesiologists. He is also set to serve as the next chancellor of the University of Texas in Austin.

8. The Washington State Medical Association inaugurated Bridget Bush, MD, as its president.

9. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health appointed Peter Filocamo, MD, as chief of service for anesthesia.

10. Ray Callas, MD, an anesthesiologist in Beaumont, Texas, filed to run for Texas House District 21.

11. The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology appointed Jeffrey Molter, MSN, as its next president. Mr. Molter has been a certified registered nurse anesthetist for more than 25 years, and he currently practices at the Institute of Orthopedic Surgery in Lima, Ohio.

12. Stuart Bertsch, MD, was named as chair of the department of anesthesiology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He began his tenure as chair on Aug. 11 after serving as interim chair since April 2024.

13. Caesar Gonzales II, MD, was appointed as chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Michigan Aug. 6. Gonzales is a practicing anesthesiologist and he previously served as chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs of Centra Health.

14. Six members of the Rosemont, Ill.-based American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology were selected for the 2025 Class of Fellows of the Washington, D.C.-based American Academy of Nursing, one of the profession’s highest honors.

The honorees were:

Bimpe Adenusi, PhD, APRN, CRNA, of Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University

Veronica Amos, PhD, CRNA, of the Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Nursing

Sarah Giron, PhD, CRNA, of Pasadena, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente School of Anesthesia

Tony Umadhay, PhD, APRN, CRNA, of Barry University School of Nursing in Miami Shores, Fla.

Young Yauger, PhD, CRNA, of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Foundation

John Welch, MSN, DNP, CRNA, of the Columbus-based Ohio State University College of Nursing.

15. Levi Zehr, MD, was appointed medical director of perioperative quality and process improvement of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Department of Anesthesiology July 24. On the same day UNMC named Kristin Walkin, MD as section head of obstetric anesthesia.

16. Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children’s Health tapped Mark Twite, MD, as chief of cardiac anesthesia and co-director of Nemours Children’s Cardiac Center in Delaware Valley.

17. U.S. Anesthesia Partners named Kurt Jones, MD, as its chief clinical officer. Dr. Jones has been with USAP for nine years, serving in a variety of capacities. In his new role, Dr. Jones will serve as a liaison between the group’s clinical and business operations, according to a June 10 news release. He will also partner closely with USAP’s clinical quality committee and advise the business development team.

18. Memphis-based Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital tapped Joseph King, MD, as chief of pediatric anesthesiology May 6. He most recently served as vice chair and assistant professor in the department of anesthesiology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

19. Pain management specialist and anesthesiologist Paul Lynch, MD​, launched a new chronic pain management initiative, US Pain. US Pain currently has clinics in Arizona, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Kansas and Nevada, but is actively looking for physician partners in all 50 states.

20. The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology honored Stacey Whittington, MSNA, CRNA, with its annual federal political director of the year award.

21. NorthStar Anesthesia made several adjustments to its leadership team in 2025:

Meagan Barkett has been promoted to president and COO following five years with NorthStar.

Romeo Kaddoum, MD, has been promoted to chief medical officer following the retirement of Jim Roberts, MD.

Randy Moore, NorthStar’s chief anesthetist officer, has expanded his role as chief anesthetist officer and executive vice president of clinical strategy

Josh Lumbley, MD, the company’s chief quality officer, will continue to lead the office of clinical quality, while also serving as the executive clinical leader guiding NorthStar’s growth strategy.

NorthStar has also added Abby Kushner as chief marketing officer. She joins NorthStar from the Cranemere Group, where she developed and executed marketing strategies for its healthcare operating companies.

Jonathan Cronin was appointed CFO, bringing nearly two decades of healthcare finance experience to the role. He previously served as CFO at the Health Management Academy.

22. The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine’s department of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine tapped Ryan Densmore, MD, as its director of non-operating room anesthesia.