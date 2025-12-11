GE Healthcare issues updated instructions for anesthesia systems

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

GE Healthcare has provided new instructions for using certain Carestation 600 and 700 series anesthesia systems.

The company has become aware of systems containing specific management boards unexpectedly shutting down if the AC mains power is unplugged or if there is an AC mains power failure, according to a Dec. 10 news release from the FDA. 

The Carestation systems are intended to provide general inhalation anesthesia and ventilatory support.

If the power to the affected systems is lost, there can be a temporary disruption of mechanical and manual ventilation, and volatile agent delivery may occur. 

As of Nov. 26, GE Healthcare has not reported any serious injuries or deaths related to the potential issue, the release said.

Orchestrating the Future: From Forecast to Action

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Anesthesia

  • AANA decries federal student loan cap

    The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology urged the Department of Education to reconsider its proposal to define education for certified…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • 4 anesthesia firsts in 2025 

    Here are five notable ‘firsts’ in anesthesia leadership, clinical practice and education that occurred in 2025, as reported by Becker’s:…

    By: Francesca Mathewes
Advertisement