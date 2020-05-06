Anesthesia provider brings portfolio to 500+ facilities with acquisition

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia acquired American Anesthesiology May 6.

Five things to know:

1. Dating back to 2007, American Anesthesiology is a medical group affiliated with Sunrise, Fla.-based Mednax.

2. American Anesthesiology's clinicians and administrators will become NAPA employees as a result of the transaction.

3. Through its affiliated entities, NAPA will now have a team of more than 6,000 clinicians and staff offering anesthesia and pain management services at 500-plus U.S. facilities, including ASCs.

4. Mednax will continue to seek growth opportunities for its radiology and pediatric/obstetrics groups, as well as for Surgical Directions, a healthcare consulting firm acquired in 2014.

5. Mednax will receive $50 million in cash when the transaction closes, according to Reuters.

