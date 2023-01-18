6 anesthesia updates

From executive moves to staffing shortages, here are six anesthesia updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 9:

1. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger appointed Matthew Desciak, MD, as its chair of anesthesiology systemwide.

2. Anesthesiologist was named the highest paying job in the U.S. for 2023 according to a report from U.S. News & World Report. It joins 14 other healthcare jobs in the top 25.

3. The merit-based incentive payment systems program is now in its eighth year of operation, and Tony Mira, CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants, laid out what anesthesiologists need to know this year about the program.

4. Sam Smith, MD, an anesthesiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, switched the kind of anesthetic gas he uses at work every day to cut down on his environmental impact.

5. Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems.

6. Paul Pomerantz, CEO of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, plans to retire after a 10-year tenure.