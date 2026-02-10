Inside the 5 largest anesthesiology physician group practices

By: Francesca Mathewes

There are 1,3000 active anesthesiology physician group practices in the U.S., according to December 2025 data from Definitive Healthcare.

Here is a look inside the five largest physician group practices by number of anesthesiologists:

1. Northwell Health Physician Partners:

  • Number of anesthesiologists: 6,198
  • Headquarters: New Hyde Park, N.Y.
  • Leadership: John D’Angelo, MD. CEO and President. 

2. US Anesthesia Partners

  • Number of anesthesiologists: 2,343
  • Headquarters: Dallas
  • Leadership: Len Write, CEO.

3. Yale Medicine

  • Number of anesthesiologists: 2,117
  • Headquarters: New Haven, Conn. 
  • Leadership: Margaret McGovern, MD, PhD. CEO and President. 

4. University of Texas Physicians

  • Number of anesthesiologists: 1,840
  • Headquarters: Houston
  • Leadership: Melinda Kibbe, MD. President. 

5. Albany Med Health System Physicians 

  • Number of anesthesiologists: 1,814
  • Headquarters: Albany, N.Y.
  • Leadership: Daniel Pickett III, President and CEO. 

