Inside the 5 largest anesthesiology physician group practices

There are 1,3000 active anesthesiology physician group practices in the U.S., according to December 2025 data from Definitive Healthcare.
Here is a look inside the five largest physician group practices by number of anesthesiologists:
1. Northwell Health Physician Partners:
- Number of anesthesiologists: 6,198
- Headquarters: New Hyde Park, N.Y.
- Leadership: John D’Angelo, MD. CEO and President.
2. US Anesthesia Partners
- Number of anesthesiologists: 2,343
- Headquarters: Dallas
- Leadership: Len Write, CEO.
3. Yale Medicine
- Number of anesthesiologists: 2,117
- Headquarters: New Haven, Conn.
- Leadership: Margaret McGovern, MD, PhD. CEO and President.
4. University of Texas Physicians
- Number of anesthesiologists: 1,840
- Headquarters: Houston
- Leadership: Melinda Kibbe, MD. President.
5. Albany Med Health System Physicians
- Number of anesthesiologists: 1,814
- Headquarters: Albany, N.Y.
- Leadership: Daniel Pickett III, President and CEO.