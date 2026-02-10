Inside the 5 largest anesthesiology physician group practices

There are 1,3000 active anesthesiology physician group practices in the U.S., according to December 2025 data from Definitive Healthcare.

Here is a look inside the five largest physician group practices by number of anesthesiologists:

1. Northwell Health Physician Partners:

Number of anesthesiologists: 6,198

Headquarters: New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Leadership: John D’Angelo, MD. CEO and President.

2. US Anesthesia Partners

Number of anesthesiologists: 2,343

Headquarters: Dallas

Leadership: Len Write, CEO.

3. Yale Medicine

Number of anesthesiologists: 2,117

Headquarters: New Haven, Conn.

Leadership: Margaret McGovern, MD, PhD. CEO and President.

4. University of Texas Physicians

Number of anesthesiologists: 1,840

Headquarters: Houston

Leadership: Melinda Kibbe, MD. President.

5. Albany Med Health System Physicians