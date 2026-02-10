WashU School of Medicine names anesthesiology chair

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has appointed Padma Gulur, MD, as head of the department of anesthesiology and the inaugural Alex S. Evers MD Distinguished Professor in Anesthesiology, effective Aug. 1.

Dr. Gulur currently serves as interim chair of anesthesiology at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University and is nationally recognized for her work in pain management and opioid safety. Her research has led to the development of nationally adopted care models and patented technologies for safer opioid use, according to a Feb. 10 news release.

She will succeed Michael Avidan, MD, who has led the department since 2019. He will remain on the faculty and continue clinical research on perioperative brain health.