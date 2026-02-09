7 anesthesiologists in the headlines in 1 month

Anesthesiologists’ constant presence across the perioperative continuum gives them a uniquely comprehensive view of how operating rooms function.

Here are seven anesthesia physicians stepping into executive and clinical leadership positions across health systems and ASCs, as reported by Becker’s in the last month:

1. G. Burkhard Mackensen, MD, PhD, professor and chair of University of Washington School of Medicine’s department of anesthesiology and pain medicine, was selected as The American Society of Echocardiography’s 2026 recipient of its Outstanding Achievement in Perioperative Echocardiography Award.

2. Erin Bettendorf, MD, was named medical director of Edina, Minn.-based Nura Pain Clinics’ Nura Surgical Center.

3. Joseph Kochan, MD, was appointed chief of medical staff at University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing.

4. Matthew Sherrer, MD, , an associate professor in Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System’s department of anesthesiology, was tapped as assistant dean for faculty affairs

5. Daniel Johnson, MD, was named executive vice chair of Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center’s department of anesthesiology.

6. Shaun Thompson, MD, was designated University of Nebraska Medical Center’s chief of the critical care anesthesiology division.

7. Mrinal Agrawal, MD, an anesthesiologist and pain management physician, was appointed chief medical officer of Hackensack, N.J.-based Olena Medical.