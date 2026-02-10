Utah anesthesiologist receives national mentoring award

The Association of University Anesthesiologists selected Harriet Hopf, MD, as the 2026 recipient of its Leadership Advisory Board Mentoring Award.

The award honors “sustained dedication to mentoring and sponsoring faculty in anesthesiology.” Dr. Hopf was selected based on detailed nominations, letters of support and evidence of long-term mentorship outcomes, according to a Feb. 10 news release from the Salt Lake City-based University of Utah’s department of anesthesiology, within which Dr. Hopf is a faculty member.

She will be formally recognized during the leadership advisory board award session at the March AUA Annual Meeting in Seattle.

Dr. Hopf has supported faculty development and academic growth throughout her career. Her work has shaped a collaborative culture and lasting mentoring relationships in the field, according to the release.