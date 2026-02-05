Kansas City University welcomes inaugural class of CAAs

Kansas City University has welcomed its first class of students to its Master of Health Science in Anesthesiologist Assistant program at its Joplin, Mo., campus.

According to a Feb. 5 news release, the program’s inaugural class includes 24 students. The 28-month program focuses on anesthesia principles and practice, pharmacology, patient assessment, procedural skills, patient monitoring and quality of care.

Kansas City University established its Joplin campus in 2017. The campus includes the College of Osteopathic Medicine, the College of Dental Medicine, which opened in 2023, the College of Health Professions and the Center for Population Health and Equity.