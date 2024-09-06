14 new anesthesiology developments, partnerships in 2024:

Here are 14 new anesthesiology groups, programs and partnerships that have been created since Jan. 1, 2024, as reported by Becker's:

1. Detroit-based Anesthesia Management Services inked a deal to begin providing anesthesia services with Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb Hospital starting Oct. 1.

2. Fairfield (Conn.) University has expanded its CRNA program to its campus in Austin, Texas.

3. Idaho State University's School of Nursing launched the first CRNA program in the state. The first cohort will begin in the fall of 2025.

4. Northstar Anesthesia expanded its partnership with EyeSouth PArtners to add anesthesia services at five additional ASCs across the U.S.

5. Anesthesia staffing provider United Anesthesia was acquired by workforce solutions provider GHR Healthcare.

6. U.S Anesthesia Partners, a management services provider, launched its own nonprofit organization called USAP4USAP.

7. The University of Illinois Chicago will launch a CRNA program with the support of a $10 million donation from Christine Schwartz, an alumna of UIC.

8. North American Partners in Anesthesia forged a partnership with Oneida (N.Y) Health to expand anesthesia services within the system.

9. Premier Anesthesia affiliated with the Ohio Hospital Association's corporate partner program.

10. Over 35 independent anesthesiologists formed the Chicago Anesthesia Locums, a subgroup of Midwest Anesthesia Partners. The group will mostly provide anesthesia to ASCs and currently has 15 contracts.

11. Roseman University of Health Science in Henderson, Nev. is launching a Doctor of Nurse Practice in Nurse Anesthesia Program.

12. Athens-based Ohio University is launching a new CRNA program in collaboration with Columbus-based OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

13. A group of anesthesiologists in San Antonio, previously aligned under the Tejas brand, banded together to launch Inspire Anesthesia Partners.

14. NorthStar Anesthesia expanded its services to Pocatello, Idaho-based Portneuf Health, including Portneuf Medical Center and Portneuf Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center in Pocatello and the Rocky Mountain Surgery Center, also in Pocatello.