NorthStar Anesthesia, EyeSouth Partners expand ASC partnership

NorthStar Anesthesia has expanded its partnership with EyeSouth Partners to add anesthesia services at five additional ASCs across the U.S.

The groups originally partnered in 2023 when NorthStar began providing services to one of EyeSouth's Florida ASCs before expanding to two more in Ohio, according to a June 25 news release from NorthStar.

NorthStar will now serve five additional EyeSouth facilities across Chicago, Atlanta and Cincinnati.

EyeSouth has a network of more than 40 eye care practices and more than 300 physician partners.

NorthStar's anesthesiology providers will work with EyeSouth's ophthalmologists at partner locations to become fully integrated members of EyeSouth's patient care team.