US Anesthesia Partners launches nonprofit

Management services provider U.S. Anesthesia Partners has launched its own nonprofit to support employees in need.

The 501(c)(3) charitable organization, USAP4USAP, will provide financial assistance to USAP team members during times of crisis and will absorb all operational infrastructure costs related to these relief efforts, according to a June 18 press release.

In addition to company donations, USAP team members can donate to the nonprofit via payroll deductions.

The board of directors will be made up of USAP team members from around the country.