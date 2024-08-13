Texas university launches CRNA program

Fairfield (Conn.) University has expanded its nurse anesthesia program to its campus in Austin, Texas, according to an Aug. 12 report from NBC affiliate KXAN.

The program has expanded to Texas to address a growing need for more CRNAs in the state, according to the report.

Fifteen Austin-based graduate students just started the three-year program. Students will train in both rural and city communities in the area.

The university received around 120 applications for just 15 available spots on the Austin campus.

Demand for CRNAs in the state is projected to grow by 30.9% by 2032, according to the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas currently has the highest nurse anesthetist employment level at 5,390.