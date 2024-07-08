Idaho State University's School of Nursing launches 1st CRNA program in the state

Meridian-based Idaho State University School of Nursing will begin offering the first nurse anesthesia degree program in Idaho, according to a July 5 report from NBC affiliate KTVB.

If the program is granted accreditation, the first cohort will begin in the fall of 2025 at ISU's Meridian campus.

The three-year program will prepare future CRNAs to "provide a full range of anesthesia services to meet the growing needs of Idaho's diverse population and remedy the critical anesthesia shortage in the region," according to the report.