NAPA partners with Oneida Health for anesthesia services

North American Partners in Anesthesia has partnered with Oneida (N.Y.) Health to provide anesthesia services for the system.

NAPA is the largest anesthesia management company in the U.S. with 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals and ASCs across 22 states, according to a May 16 press release.

Oneida offers physical rehabilitation, primary and specialty care services to rural patients.

"In today's healthcare landscape, access to quality care remains an issue for patients throughout the nation, especially those in rural communities. Oneida Health's partnership with NAPA will allow us to leverage the knowledge and expertise of a national anesthesia organization to enhance our surgical services program," Felissa Koernig, president and CEO of Oneida, said in the release.