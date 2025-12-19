AANA names 3 educational excellence award winners

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology has recognized three CRNAs as top educational administrators and instructors, according to Dec. 18 news releases from the organization.

The leaders will be presented with the awards during the AANA’s 2026 Edge Conference.

Lori Anderson, DNP, CRNA, received the Program Administrator of the Year Award. She has served as program director of the Rosalind Franklin University Nurse Anesthesia Program in North Chicago, Ill., since 2019. Under her leadership, the program has increased class sizes by more than 25% and established a new location in Colorado.

Carrie Bowman Dalley, PhD, CRNA, earned the Didactic Instructor of the Year Award. She is the program director and an associate professor in the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice Program in the Berkley School of Nursing at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. In addition, Dr. Bowman Dalley is the first and second reader for several DNAP scholarly projects.

Susan Newell, DNP, CRNA, will be awarded the Clinical Instructor of the Year Award. She serves as an assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing and as a clinical instructor for the University of Scranton (Pa.). Dr. Newell has a clinical focus in obstetric anesthesia.