10 anesthesia acquisitions in 2021 

CRH Medical, a subsidiary of Well Health, was the most active anesthesia company in 2021 by number of acquisitions with seven.

Here are all 10 anesthesia acquisitions covered by Becker's ASC Review this year:

1. Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia acquired Epix Anesthesia, NorthStar said Nov. 30.

2-3. CRH Medical Corp. said on Oct. 7 that it acquired a majority stake in two Florida anesthesia practices: a 70 percent stake in Destin (Fla.) Anesthesia and a 51 percent stake in Clearwater, Fla.-based Pinellas County Anesthesia Associates.

4. CRH Medical bought a 51 percent stake in Greater Washington Anesthesia Associates in Gainesville, Va, CRH said Aug. 3.

5-6. CRH Medical said on May 27 that it acquired 51 percent ownership in two anesthesia practices: Northern Indiana Anesthesia Associates, and a Bradenton, Fla., add-on practice to FDHS Anesthesia.

7. Private investment firm VSS Capital Partners invested an undisclosed amount in Chicago-based Ambulatory Management Solutions, a turnkey provider of outpatient anesthesia services, according to an April 26 VSS Capital news release.

8. CRH Medical said on April 1 that it acquired a majority stake ownership in Little Rock-based Middle Arkansas Sedation Associates, a gastroenterology-focused anesthesia practice.

9. CRH Medical acquired Edison, N.J.-based gastroenterology anesthesia practice Oak Tree Anesthesia Associates, the company said Feb. 9.

10. Healthcare staffing and workforce solutions company Health Carousel acquired Vitruvian Medical, a surgery and anesthesia fill-in staffing company, Health Carousel announced Jan. 14.