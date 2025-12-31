The highest-paid anesthesiologist in the 10 largest Southern cities

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Houston, the most populated city in the South, earns $897,300 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool.
Anesthesiologists earn an average of $432,490 annually across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the salaries of the highest paid anesthesiologists in the 10 most populated cities in the South, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.
- Houston: $897,300 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- San Antonio: $877,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Dallas: $926,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Fort Worth, Texas: $926,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Jacksonville, Fla.: $923,500 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Austin, Texas: $884,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Charlotte, N.C.: $914,000 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Oklahoma City: $870,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- El Paso, Texas: $633,600 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed practice setting
- Memphis, Tenn.: $875,200 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting