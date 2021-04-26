VSS invests in Illinois anesthesia services group

Private investment firm VSS Capital Partners invested in Chicago-based Ambulatory Management Solutions, a turnkey provider of outpatient anesthesia services.

Ambulatory Management Solutions serves more than 60 clients in northeastern, Illinois including health systems, ASCs and independent physician groups, according to an April 26 news release. It was founded in 1996.

"VSS shares our vision for expanding AMS’ regional footprint in Northeast Illinois organically and through affiliations with complementary outpatient anesthesia practices," Ambulatory Management Solutions CEO Scott Mayer said.

VSS has invested in other healthcare businesses, including Podiatry Growth Partners, Endo 1 Partners and BRC Healthcare.

