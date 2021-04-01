CRH Medical's 33rd acquisition is an Arkansas GI anesthesia practice

CRH Medical acquired a majority stake ownership in Little Rock-based Middle Arkansas Sedation Associates, a gastroenterology-focused anesthesia practice.

Middle Arkansas Sedation Associates provides anesthesia services to one ASC in the area.

The practice has an estimated annual revenue of $1.4 million, and is both EBITDA and cash flow accretive.

The transaction marks CRH Medical's move into the Arkansas market. CRH Anesthesia has completed three acquisitions in 2021 — 33 total — and operates 72 ASCs in 15 states, according to an April 1 news release.

Jay Kreiger, president of CRH Anesthesia, said, "We expect to remain active as we look to execute upon additional de novo and acquisition opportunities in order to continue to strengthen our anesthesia footprint."

