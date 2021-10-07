CRH Medical acquires 2 Florida anesthesia practices 

CRH Medical Corp. acquired a majority stake in two Florida anesthesia practices, the company said Oct. 7. 

The company acquired a 70 percent stake in Destin (Fla.) Anesthesia and a 51 percent stake in Clearwater, Fla.-based Pinellas County Anesthesia Associates.

Destin Anesthesia's current estimated annualized revenue run rate is roughly $3 million and Pinellas County's is roughly $8 million. The acquisitions add 50 practitioners to CRH's 800-plus team of anesthesia providers. 

