UAMS earns 10-year accreditation for nurse anesthesia program

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Nursing has received continued accreditation of 10 years of its nurse anesthesia program.

The program, which launched in 2020, has graduated 52 students over the past five years, according to a Jan. 5 news release from UAMS.

Students who graduate from the college’s nurse anesthesia program are eligible to take the national certification examination to become CRNAs.

Continued accreditation is awarded by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs to programs with a demonstrated record of achievement and stability, the release said.