What hospitals in 10 cities charge for cataract surgery

Fair Health created a database that presents in-network and out-of-network costs for an array of procedures across the U.S.

Becker's ASC Review used a list of the most populated ZIP codes and the Fair Health tool to create this list.

Here's what hospitals in 10 U.S. cities charge for complex removal of cataract with insertion of lens (66982):

Katy, Texas, 77449

In network: $3,427

Out of network: $17,272

Queens, New York City, 11368

In network: $2,928

Out of network: $6,987

Chicago, 60629

In network: $6,934

Out of network: $14,443

Los Angeles, 90011

In network: $6,022

Out of network: $11,297

Fontana, Calif., 92335

In network: $4,468

Out of network: $9,999

Lakewood, N.J., 08701

In network: $4,810

Out of network: $10,509

Frisco, Texas, 75034

In network: $4,321

Out of network: $9,466

Antioch, Tenn., 37013

In network: $7,101

Out of network: $16,023

Pittsburg, Calif., 94565

In network: $11,495

Out of network: $21,068

Atlanta, 30044

In network: $5,620

Out of network: $11,20

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.