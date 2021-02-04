What hospitals in 10 cities charge for cataract surgery
Fair Health created a database that presents in-network and out-of-network costs for an array of procedures across the U.S.
Becker's ASC Review used a list of the most populated ZIP codes and the Fair Health tool to create this list.
Here's what hospitals in 10 U.S. cities charge for complex removal of cataract with insertion of lens (66982):
Katy, Texas, 77449
In network: $3,427
Out of network: $17,272
Queens, New York City, 11368
In network: $2,928
Out of network: $6,987
Chicago, 60629
In network: $6,934
Out of network: $14,443
Los Angeles, 90011
In network: $6,022
Out of network: $11,297
Fontana, Calif., 92335
In network: $4,468
Out of network: $9,999
Lakewood, N.J., 08701
In network: $4,810
Out of network: $10,509
Frisco, Texas, 75034
In network: $4,321
Out of network: $9,466
Antioch, Tenn., 37013
In network: $7,101
Out of network: $16,023
Pittsburg, Calif., 94565
In network: $11,495
Out of network: $21,068
Atlanta, 30044
In network: $5,620
Out of network: $11,20
