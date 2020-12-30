West Virginia hospital opens ophthalmology practice

Bridgeport, W.Va.-based United Hospital Center opened an ophthalmology office condensing the practices of several UHC ophthalmologists, The Weston Democrat reported Dec. 30.

Ophahmologists David Faris, MD, Ghassan Ghorayeb, MD, Leah Laxson, MD, John Nguyen, MD, and Emerson Que, MD, all will practice out of the new office.

Owais Rafique, practice administrator of UHC Specialty Practices, said, "The opening of the new office for UHC Ophthalmology is one step closer toward our goal of expanding the practice to include five ophthalmologists, therefore better positioned to offer more services to all of North Central West Virginia."

UHC Ophthalmology will provide a range of eye care services, including surgery.

