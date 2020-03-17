Vision Innovation Partners suspends all nonemergency appointments, elective procedures

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners is combating the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending all nonemergency appointments and elective surgeries throughout its network of affiliated practices, effective March 16.

What you should know:

1. All of Vision Innovation Partners' 14 practices, 29 locations and seven surgery centers will be shut down for at least two weeks.

2. Vision Innovation Partners created a physician-led task force, which recommended the closure.

3. The centers will remain staffed with limited personnel to deal with emergency care needs.

